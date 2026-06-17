Russia attacked equestrian school in Sumy region: horses were killed. PHOTO
On the night of 17 June 2026, the enemy launched a drone attack on the grounds of an equestrian sports school in the Sumy region.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Sumy RMA.
Enemy drone strikes the equestrian school in the Sumy region
According to the Regional State Administration, the Russians deliberately targeted a civilian facility where children – pupils of the school – were training every day.
According to preliminary information, no staff members were injured.
It is also noted that the strike hit the stables.
Horses in the stable were killed as a result of the strike
Sadly, some horses have been killed.
"Our sincere condolences to all those mourning this loss," the RMA emphasised.
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