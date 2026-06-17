Russia attacked equestrian school in Sumy region: horses were killed. PHOTO

On the night of 17 June 2026, the enemy launched a drone attack on the grounds of an equestrian sports school in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Sumy RMA.

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Enemy drone strikes the equestrian school in the Sumy region

According to the Regional State Administration, the Russians deliberately targeted a civilian facility where children – pupils of the school – were training every day.

According to preliminary information, no staff members were injured.

It is also noted that the strike hit the stables.

See more: Day in Sumy region: two dead and 14 wounded as result of shelling. PHOTOS

Horses in the stable were killed as a result of the strike

Sadly, some horses have been killed.

"Our sincere condolences to all those mourning this loss," the RMA emphasised.