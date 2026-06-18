One of Kyiv’s oldest churches has resumed services at Lavra following Russian attack. PHOTOS

In Kyiv, following the clearance of the immediate aftermath of the recent shelling, the Church of the Saviour in Berestove has resumed its activities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a statement by the press office of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve.

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Bringing the shrine back to life

The church, which forms part of the reserve, was opened to visitors on 17 June. Inspections and repair work are still ongoing on the site following the damage the monument sustained during the attack on the night of 15 June.

Despite this, the church itself has already been prepared to welcome visitors.

The Church of the Saviour at Berestove is one of Kyiv’s oldest sacred sites. It is situated next to the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide. The church stands on the site of the former princely residence of Berestove, where Prince Volodymyr the Great died in 1015.

What has been preserved inside the church

The building combines elements from various eras — from the 12th to the 19th century. Valuable historical artefacts have been preserved inside and are once again open to the public:

12th-century frescoes from the princely era;

17th-century murals by Greek masters;

a portrait of Metropolitan Petro Mohyla painted during his lifetime.







As a reminder, on the night of 15 June, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Kyiv was hit hardest. Strikes were recorded on the grounds of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, where a fire broke out and the roof of the Cathedral of the Dormition caught fire.

Watch more: Moment of Russian strikes on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. VIDEO