Moment of Russian strikes on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. VIDEO

The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve has released footage of the Russian strikes on the night of 15 June.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"The first few seconds of a precision strike by a Russian drone, which hit the very heart of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra — the Cathedral of the Dormition.

The cathedral engulfed in flames is yet another crime committed by the Russian occupiers, who seek to destroy our memory, culture and identity.

It is painful to look at the damaged shrine, which has survived more than one attempt to erase it from Ukrainian history. But we have revived what the enemy tried to destroy time and again. We will rebuild it now too," the statement reads.

Read more: Hungary has condemned Russian attack on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

The attack on Kyiv on 15 June

Russian troops launched a massive combined strike on Kyiv. According to the latest figures, five people were killed and more than 30 were injured, including two children.

Damage and fires were reported in almost all districts of the capital. Emergency services were working at around 50 locations.

The Obolon district suffered the most damage – residential buildings and warehouses were on fire there, and dozens of cars were destroyed.

In the Shevchenkivskyi, Solomianskyi, Pecherskyi and other districts, strikes on residential and non-residential infrastructure, fires and the destruction of buildings were recorded.

In the Pechersk district , the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra was damaged . In particular, the Cathedral of the Dormition was damaged.

Watch more: Fires at Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and Mystetskyi Arsenal have been extinguished following Russian strikes, - State Emergency Service. VIDEO+PHOTOS