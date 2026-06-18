6.3 million UAH for shelters that offer no protection during shelling: former education official in Dnipropetrovsk region notified of suspicion. PHOTOS
Prosecutors from the Synelnykivskyi District Prosecutor’s Office have notified a former official that she is suspected of professional negligence resulting in serious consequences (Article 367(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of a preventive measure is currently being considered.
This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as relayed by Censor.NET.
What is known
As noted, in a community in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which is regularly subjected to enemy attacks, four modular shelters were to be installed for children, staff at educational institutions and local residents. The structures were designed to accommodate up to 200 people at a time and were intended to provide safety during shelling.
However, 6.3 million hryvnias from the local budget was paid for structures that do not meet safety requirements and are effectively incapable of serving as shelters.
In 2023, the Department of Education, Youth and Sport of one of the communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region signed a contract for the supply and installation of four modular protective shelters in the village of Pokrovske. Under the terms of the contract, they were to be buried in the ground and reinforced with concrete, which is a key requirement for their protective function.
The structures do not meet national standards
It has been established that the then head of the education department failed to check whether the structures supplied met the terms of the contract and signed the handover certificates. Following this, budget funds were transferred to the contractor.
An expert assessment confirmed that the structures installed do not meet state standards and do not provide an adequate level of protection.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password