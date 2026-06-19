Sexual violence as weapon of Russian Federation: 401 cases of crimes committed by occupiers have been recorded in Ukraine. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 401 cases of conflict-related sexual violence committed by Russian occupiers against the civilian population have been officially recorded.

This is according to official data from Ukrainian judicial authorities, as reported by Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

It is noted that 250 women and 151 men have suffered as a result of the invaders’ actions. Among the victims of Russian war criminals are 24 minors (23 girls and one boy).

Law enforcement officials emphasise that these statistics reflect only those cases which the victims were able to speak about openly. The actual number of crimes may be significantly higher. Furthermore, cases of sexual violence against Ukrainian servicemen are being investigated and established as part of separate legal proceedings.

Geographically, the highest number of victims has been recorded in five regions of Ukraine:

Kherson region;

Donetsk region;

Kyiv region;

Kharkiv region;

Zaporizhzhia region.

The Ukrainian judicial and law enforcement systems are already bringing war criminals to justice. To date, the following results have been achieved:

116 Russian military personnel have been formally notified of the charges against them;

64 indictments against 81 individuals have been referred to court;

148 cases of military crimes have been fully investigated;

Ukrainian courts have already handed down 19 sentences against 26 Russian military personnel. All those convicted have been given custodial sentences.

Although most of those implicated in the cases are currently in hiding in Russia or in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, this does not guarantee them impunity, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Read: 15 years of child sexual abuse at a rehabilitation centre in Vinnytsia: the case has been referred to court. PHOTO