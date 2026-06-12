1,700 people and more than 40 children remain in occupied Oleshky; leaving is impossible, - CMA

In the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region, there are still about 1,700 residents (there were over 24,000 before the war), including more than 40 children, but it is impossible to leave or enter the city.

According to Censor.NET, Tetiana Hasanenko, head of the Oleshky City Military Administration, spoke about this on Ukrainian Radio.

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Oleshky has been without electricity for over four years; there is no gas, and there is a shortage of drinking water.

For over six months, food supplies to Oleshky have been complicated. And when Russian occupiers do move around Oleshky, they do so either in civilian clothing or in women’s clothing. They kill local residents while seizing their food.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stationed on the right bank of the Dnipro, are rescuing civilians on the left bank, noted Hasanenko.

Read more: In occupied Oleshky, bodies of those killed are taken to Kalanchak and not returned

Security situation

The current security situation in Oleshky remains extremely difficult, as the community is located directly on the front line.

Active military operations are ongoing. People’s ability to move safely around the city is severely restricted. The roads are mined.

According to Hasanenko, the occupiers have effectively halted food deliveries; the last time two trucks carrying food entered Oleshky was on May 26. And on June 2, four trucks were blown up by a mine while attempting to enter the city, killing two people.

Read more: Oleshky and Hola Prystan in Kherson region have been left without basic living conditions, - MFA

Oleshky community

Speaking generally about the Oleshky community, there are still about 6,000 people and 182 children there.

Out of 13 settlements, five have been completely destroyed: Krynky, Pidstepne, Pishchanivka, Sahy, and Zaplava. The villages of Kozachi Lageri, Solontsi, and Pidlisne have been 80% destroyed. In other settlements, the situation is significantly complicated by constant shelling and drone attacks, but people still remain there.

Watch more: Russians have orchestrated famine in occupied town of Oleshky. Situation is unbearable, – Prokudin. VIDEO