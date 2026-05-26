Russians have orchestrated famine in occupied town of Oleshky. Situation is unbearable, – Prokudin. VIDEO

The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, spoke about the situation in the region, particularly in the occupied town of Oleshky.

He made these remarks in a comment to aCensor.NET journalist during the International Summit of Cities and Regions.

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Details

According to him, the situation in the region has been very difficult for a long time.

"We are currently seeing around 5,500 drone attacks a week. The situation remains dire as the Russians are changing their tactics and increasing the number of groups targeting civilians in Kherson. Yesterday alone, there were 10 casualties, including one child," the regional head emphasised.

Prokudin said that the Russians are firing around a thousand shells a day at the Kherson region.

Evacuation

Evacuations have been ongoing for three years from various parts of the region.

"There are more and more of these 'red zones'. And right now, we certainly don’t see the situation improving," he added.

Read also: One person killed and 20 wounded in Russian attacks on Kherson region over the past 24 hours, says Regional Military Administration

Oleshky

"There are currently around 2,000 people there. The situation is not just difficult, but unbearably difficult. The Russians have created a situation there akin to the Holodomor of 1932–1933. People there are living entirely without critical infrastructure, without water, electricity or gas. Medicines are not being delivered there, nor are food and supplies.

This is because the Russians have cut off this settlement. Even volunteers trying to get through are having their vehicles blown up. Many of those who tried to reach Oleshky have died,” said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

At the same time, the authorities, the military and volunteers are working to deliver at least some food to Oleshky.

"This is being done using large drones, which the Russians are shooting down. But there are still successful operations where medicines and food reach the people. We recently had two productive weeks – 16 people were evacuated, and then 20 people. The last largest group of people evacuated numbered 30," noted Prokudin.

Read also: Enemy shelling of the Kherson region: two people killed, another 17 wounded

The situation with shelters in the region

Around a thousand shelters have been built in the Kherson region, and construction continues.

"In safer communities, we are working to establish underground schools – these are 40 km and further from the front line. Closer to the front line, there are underground hospitals; there are already 14 of these, and more are being built. There are a great many shelters," added the regional governor.

Infrastructure restoration

"We need to distinguish between critical and civilian infrastructure. Critical infrastructure, if there is a plan. It will likely be easier with critical infrastructure. Although these are very large facilities.

Civil infrastructure will be more difficult. Because many people in the villages do not even have documents for the houses in which they lived. If they apply through e-Reconstruction or other programmes, they cannot even receive the money. There are many factors; in my opinion, this will take decades for sure," concluded the head of the Regional State Administration.

Read: Ukraine has agreed with Russia on the details of the evacuation of civilians from Oleshky and surrounding settlements, – Lubinets

Humanitarian disaster in Oleshky

At the end of March 2026, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian side regarding the humanitarian disaster in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

It is known that around 2,000 civilians remain cut off from the outside world in occupied Oleshky.

The Regional Military Administration also reported that the bodies of the deceased have remained unburied for weeks, and logistics have been completely destroyed – the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region is under a complete humanitarian blockade.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is attempting to obtain information on the situation in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Ombudsman Lubinets stated that the residents of Oleshky are being prepared for evacuation.

Read: Oleshky and Hola Prystan in the Kherson region have been left without basic living conditions, – MFA