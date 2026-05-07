Oleshky and Hola Prystan in Kherson region have been left without basic living conditions, - MFA

Russia’s criminal actions have led to a humanitarian disaster in a number of settlements in the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

These include Oleshky, Hola Prystan, Stara and Nova Zburivka, where local residents have been left without basic living conditions.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on 6 May.

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People without electricity, food or the ability to leave

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the infrastructure in these communities has effectively been destroyed. There is no electricity or gas supply, and access to food and medicines is severely restricted.

According to the ministry, the occupying forces are blocking civilians from leaving and hindering the delivery of humanitarian aid. People attempting to leave the area on their own or find food are putting themselves at risk due to drone attacks.

Read more: Around 2,000 civilians, including 50 children, remain in occupied Oleshky, - Regional Military Administration

Mass isolation and preparations for evacuation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the population of the occupied communities has fallen sharply — from approximately 40,000 to around 6,000 people. Around 2,000 residents remain in Oleshky, mainly elderly and people with reduced mobility.

According to available data, over 6,000 people require urgent assistance, including around 200 children. State authorities have already received over 220 requests regarding evacuation.

Ukraine is consulting with international organisations on possible ways to evacuate civilians and plans to raise the issue of the humanitarian situation at international forums.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is also attempting to obtain information on the situation in occupied Oleshky. This is stated in a response to a request from Censor.NET. We previously reported on cases of starvation in the city.

Read more: City under siege and "hell" for civilians: Kherson Regional Military Administration describes critical situation in occupied Oleshky