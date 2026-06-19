Occupiers struck logistics operator’s building in Zaporizhzhia: three people were injured. PHOTOS

On Friday, 19 June, Russian occupiers carried out a drone strike on the premises of a logistics operator in Zaporizhzhia. Three people were injured as a result of the attack.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties

"A Russian drone struck the building of a logistics operator. At least three people are known to have been injured," the statement said.

Consequences of the attack

See more: Russians attacked petrol station in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts: two people were injured. PHOTOS