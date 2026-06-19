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News Photo Shelling of Zaporizhzhia UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia
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Occupiers struck logistics operator’s building in Zaporizhzhia: three people were injured. PHOTOS

On Friday, 19 June, Russian occupiers carried out a drone strike on the premises of a logistics operator in Zaporizhzhia. Three people were injured as a result of the attack.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties

"A Russian drone struck the building of a logistics operator. At least three people are known to have been injured," the statement said.

Consequences of the attack 

attack on Zaporizhzhia

attack on Zaporizhzhia

attack on Zaporizhzhia

attack on Zaporizhzhia

attack on Zaporizhzhia

attack on Zaporizhzhia

See more: Russians attacked petrol station in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts: two people were injured. PHOTOS

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Zaporizhzhya (752) shoot out (17642) Zaporizhzhia region (2152) logistics (70) Zaporizkyy district (397)
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