Day in Zaporizhzhia: 50 settlements under attack by Russian Federation, 5 dead, 13 wounded. PHOTO
Five people were killed and a further thirteen were injured as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.
This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Shelling over the past 24 hours
It is reported that over the past 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 846 strikes on 50 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
- Russian forces carried out 34 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Novomykolaivka, Zarichne, Tavriiske, Zirnytsia, Novooleksandrivka, Liubytske, Myrivka, Storchove, Yasna Polyana, Yurkivka, Orikhiv, Novoselivka, Svoboda, Dolynka, Kopani, Chervona Krynytsia, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, and Novoukrainka.
- 568 UAVs of various types (mainly FPV) attacked Vilniansk, Balabine, Novomykolaivka, Kushuhum, Zadorozhne, Rezidivka, Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Charivne, Huliaypilsk, Vozdvyzhivka, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Tsvitkove, Preobrazhenka, Novoselivka, Rybne, Hirke, Kosivtseve.
- Four MLRS attacks were recorded on Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Rybne.
- 240 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Primorsk, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivsk, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaypol, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Charivne, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Rybne, Huliaipilske, and Staroukrainka.
Consequences
According to the Regional Military Administration, 113 reports were received of damage to homes, vehicles and infrastructure.
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