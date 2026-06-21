Russians attacked three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: one person was killed and nine were wounded. PHOTOS

Russian forces have attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, provided an update on the situation in the region as of the morning of 21 June, according to Censor.NET.

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Nikopol District

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Myrove, Pokrovska, Chervonohryhorivska, and Marhanets were affected.

Apartment blocks, private houses and a car were damaged.

A 70-year-old woman was killed in the attack.

See more: This morning, enemy attacked Pavlohrad: child was killed. PHOTOS

Synelnykivskyi District

In the Synelnykove district, the communities of Shakhtarska, Vasylkivska and Pokrovska were targeted.

A lyceum, a grammar school, over 10 private homes and cars were damaged.

Nine people were injured.

See more: Occupiers have struck Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times: two people have been killed and 17 wounded. PHOTOS

Kryvyi Rih district

In the Kryvyi Rih area, the enemy struck the Hrushevska community. A private house and an outbuilding were damaged.

Consequences of the strikes







