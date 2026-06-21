Three people have been injured as result of Russian strike on Sloviansk. PHOTO

Today, 21 June, at around 10.20, Russian troops once again shelled Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk Military-Civilian Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that the Russians attacked a residential neighbourhood in the city with multiple launch rocket systems.

High-rise buildings have been damaged.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: night-time attack on Kramatorsk, woman killed. Eleven settlements came under fire. PHOTOS

Injured

Three people are known to have been injured so far. An 89-year-old woman has been hospitalised. Two others received outpatient treatment.

Consequences of the strikes



