Three people have been injured as result of Russian strike on Sloviansk. PHOTO
Today, 21 June, at around 10.20, Russian troops once again shelled Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk Military-Civilian Administration, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
It is reported that the Russians attacked a residential neighbourhood in the city with multiple launch rocket systems.
High-rise buildings have been damaged.
Injured
Three people are known to have been injured so far. An 89-year-old woman has been hospitalised. Two others received outpatient treatment.
Consequences of the strikes
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password