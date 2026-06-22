Russians attacked Kharkiv region with FPV drones: one person has been killed and three wounded. VIDEO+PHOTO

One person has been killed and others injured as a result of enemy attacks on Kharkiv and towns and villages in the region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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Attacks on Kharkiv

According to the investigation, on the night of 22 June, an enemy FPV drone struck a high-rise residential block in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Windows in the flats were damaged.

The day before, on 21 June at approximately 19:35, another Russian FPV drone struck a high-rise building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. The strike damaged the building’s façade and windows.

Read more: The enemy attacked Kharkiv with KABs: a dead woman was found under the rubble. 9 people were injured, including two children (updated)

Strikes across the region

Yesterday, Russian forces also attacked the village of Pidlyman in the Izium district with an FPV drone. Two women and a man were injured.

On the same day, a 75-year-old man sustained serious injuries when an FPV drone struck a moped in the village of Shevchenkove Pershe, Chuhuiv district. The victim was given first aid, but he died whilst being taken to hospital.

whilst being taken to hospital. Furthermore, between 19 and 21 June 2026, Russian forces carried out strikes using ‘Molniya’ UAVs and FPV drones on the village of Ivashky in the Zolochiv community, Bohodukhiv district. As a result of the enemy attacks, at least 14 private homes and outbuildings were destroyed.

Under the procedural guidance of the public prosecutor’s office, pre-trial investigations have been launched into allegations of war crimes (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).





See more: Russia attacked Kharkiv and 11 settlements in region: two people killed, 13 injured, including children. PHOTOS