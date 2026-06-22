FSB agents who were planning terrorist attack near administrative building in central Kyiv have been detained, - SSU. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The Security Service and the National Police have foiled a high-profile terrorist attack in Kyiv. Following pre-emptive operations, two FSB agents have been detained; they were planning to blow up one of the administrative buildings in central Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The investigation revealed that the suspects had planted a homemade incendiary device designed to cause a fire and the explosion of a generator unit near the administrative building.













They planned to activate the device remotely whilst travelling towards Belarus, through which they intended to flee to the Russian Federation.

Read more: Two people were injured in car explosion in Odesa: SSU is treating it as terrorist attack

It has been established that, after planting the explosives in the building, the agents boarded a passenger train bound for the Chernihiv region. From there, they planned to cross the border illegally via the river using an inflatable boat.

Law enforcement officers uncovered the perpetrators in advance, documented their crimes and arrested them on the train.

What is known about the traitors?

According to the case file, the terrorist attack was being prepared by Kyiv residents recruited by the FSB. One of them is a conscript who deserted his military unit without authorisation; the other is a Kyiv-based marketing specialist.

Both suspects came to the attention of Russian security services via Telegram channels, where they posted comments in support of the Kremlin regime.

If they carried out the hostile mission, the Russians promised to ‘evacuate’ the agents to Russian territory, with subsequent employment within the FSB.

To carry out the terrorist attack, the agents received instructions from Russia on how to make a homemade incendiary device, which they planted under a generator in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital.

According to the enemy’s plan, the explosion of the technical equipment was intended to cause significant fire damage to a neighbouring administrative building.

The agents also installed a concealed telephone camera opposite the site of the planned attack, with remote access for the FSB. To destroy the physical evidence, the suspects equipped it with a second explosive device, which they planned to detonate after the generator had exploded.

During searches, smartphones containing evidence of collaboration with the enemy and an inflatable boat intended for illegally crossing the state border were seized from the detainees.

Read more: Zelenskyy approves new concept for countering terrorism in Ukraine

Military agent ‘leaked’ data on military facilities to the enemy

It has been established that prior to carrying out this terrorist attack, they completed a series of ‘test’ tasks for the enemy. In particular, the perpetrators set up a cache of weapons and ammunition in a wooded area on the outskirts of Kyiv, and sent the geolocation coordinates of the cache to the FSB for further use in subversive activities. Furthermore, a military officer acting as an agent "leaked" information on military facilities to the enemy, including details of one of the training grounds, the weapons stationed there, and the number of military personnel.

The Security Service took measures to secure the Defence Forces’ locations that were of interest to the enemy and were situated within the agents’ area of operation.

Suspicion

SSU investigators have informed them that they are suspected of offences under Part 2 of Article 15 and Part 1 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempt to commit a terrorist act).

The issue of whether to additionally classify their actions as high treason committed under martial law is currently being considered.

The suspects are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Read more: Explosion occurred at postal terminal in Obolon district of Kyiv: one person has died and others have been injured. PHOTO