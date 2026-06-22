Russian forces fired two missiles at educational institutions in Bilopillia: one person injured. PHOTO
On the morning of 22 June 2026, the enemy launched a missile strike on Bilopillia in the Sumy region.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
The enemy struck educational institutions
According to the Regional Military Administration, the Russians fired two missiles at educational buildings. There is significant damage.
"There were no children there. But staff were on site," Hryhorov clarified.
There are casualties
It is also reported that there are casualties as a result of the strike. An employee of one of the institutions has been hospitalised. She is receiving the necessary medical care.
The blast wave also damaged nearby houses.
The full extent of the damage is being assessed.
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