Russian forces fired two missiles at educational institutions in Bilopillia: one person injured. PHOTO

On the morning of 22 June 2026, the enemy launched a missile strike on Bilopillia in the Sumy region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The enemy struck educational institutions

According to the Regional Military Administration, the Russians fired two missiles at educational buildings. There is significant damage.

"There were no children there. But staff were on site," Hryhorov clarified.

Read more: Shelling of Shostka District: one child and two adults killed, others injured

There are casualties

It is also reported that there are casualties as a result of the strike. An employee of one of the institutions has been hospitalised. She is receiving the necessary medical care.

The blast wave also damaged nearby houses.

The full extent of the damage is being assessed.

See more: Day in Sumy Oblast: 14 people injured across several communities in region. PHOTOS