Kyiv resident who defrauded volunteer of $30,000 under pretence of selling drones to Armed Forces of Ukraine is to stand trial. PHOTO

A 35-year-old local resident in Kyiv is to stand trial for defrauding a volunteer entrepreneur of 30,000 US dollars under the pretence of selling drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

Investigators from the Solomianskyi Police Department established that, towards the end of last year, the suspect gained the victim’s trust by presenting himself as a reliable supplier of military equipment. He offered the volunteer the chance to purchase a batch of Mavic 3T quadcopters – in high demand at the front – at a price significantly below market value.

After receiving an advance payment of 30,000 dollars, the suspect undertook to deliver the equipment within a few days. However, once he had received the money, the man stopped responding to communications, and the military never received the promised drones.

During operational and investigative activities, law enforcement officers exposed the offender and gathered irrefutable evidence of his guilt.

The Kyiv resident was served with a notice of suspicion. The pre-trial investigation has now been officially concluded, and the indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. For this cynical crime, the accused faces up to 12 years’ imprisonment with the confiscation of all his property.

See more: Among victims are families of fallen defenders: ’fortune tellers’ to face trial in Kyiv. PHOTOS