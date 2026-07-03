Severe weather has hit Ternopil region: 19 houses and music school have been damaged, and homes have been flooded. PHOTO

In the Ternopil region, strong winds and heavy rain damaged 19 residential buildings and a music school. In addition, rescue workers evacuated seven people, including three children, due to flooding.

According to Censor.NET, Andrii Smahliuk, head of the Kremenets community, told journalists about this.

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According to him, the villages of Bunivka and Horynka were hardest hit by the bad weather.

"Two villages in our community have been affected by the bad weather. In Bunivka, according to preliminary data, 17 residential buildings have been damaged by strong winds. In the village of Horenka, two houses have been flooded. Part of the music school’s roof has also been damaged," said Andrii Smahliuk.

Read more: Due to bad weather, over 270 settlements remain without power in five regions - Energy Ministry







Commissions are assessing the impact of the bad weather

Commissions are currently working in the affected villages to document the damage and assess the extent of the losses incurred.

Once the relevant reports have been drawn up, local residents will be able to receive financial assistance to deal with the aftermath of the disaster.







Rescue workers evacuated seven people

According to the State Emergency Service, seven people, including three children, were trapped in the flooded area in the village of Horynka.

Emergency services used boats, rescue ropes and other equipment to evacuate all those affected to safety.

See more: Bad weather in Ukraine: the worst damage in Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi and Kyiv regions. PHOTOS