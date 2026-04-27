Bad weather in Ukraine: the worst damage in Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi and Kyiv regions. PHOTOS

Units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are currently continuing to deal with the aftermath of the bad weather.

This was announced on Telegram by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Where is the damage worst?

According to the minister, the gale-force winds caused the most damage in the Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi and Kyiv regions. In total, over 700 settlements across 19 regions are currently without power. The roofs of dozens of residential buildings and public facilities, educational institutions and vehicles have been damaged. Sadly, three people have died – in Zaporizhzhia, Zakarpattia and Cherkasy regions.

See more: Death toll from bad weather in Ukraine has risen to three, – State Emergency Service. PHOTOS









"Rescue workers from the State Emergency Service carried out over 400 call-outs yesterday – cutting up trees, dismantling dangerous structures and assisting those affected. Eight people were injured as a result of the bad weather, including a child. In Zaporizhzhia, a squall damaged the roof of a concert hall right in the middle of a performance: rescuers quickly dismantled the unsafe structures and secured the audience," the statement said.

Police stepped up patrols

As noted, after the bad weather began, police stepped up patrols to ensure traffic flow at locations where trees and structures had fallen. Diversions were organised around blocked sections so that rescue workers and utility services could quickly clear the obstacles.

Read more: Due to bad weather, anti-drone tunnel supports on frontline roads in Zaporizhzhia have been damaged, - RMA

"Restoration work will continue today. Our services are not only clearing away dangerous structures but also assisting the power workers.

Gusts of wind will continue to be observed across most of the country today. A Level I hazard warning – yellow – has been issued. We urge citizens to be cautious!", concludes Klymenko.

Bad weather in Ukraine

It was previously reported that three people died in Ukraine on 27 April as a result of the bad weather. The storm also led to numerous injuries and extensive damage to infrastructure.

The bad weather shows no sign of abating: dangerous conditions are set to persist in Ukraine for another two days.

Read more: Due to bad weather, over 270 settlements remain without power in five regions - Energy Ministry