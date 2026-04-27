Death toll from bad weather in Ukraine has risen to three, – State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

The death toll from the severe weather in Ukraine has risen to three, with the storm affecting a number of regions due to strong gusts of wind and falling trees. The storm has also resulted in numerous injuries and widespread damage to infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this information has been provided by the State Emergency Service.

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Fatalities from the bad weather in the regions

According to rescue workers, a new fatality has been recorded following an incident in Zaporizhzhia, where a tree fell onto a car with a man inside. The victim was trapped by the wreckage of the damaged car.

Damage and casualties caused by the storm

In Kharkiv and the surrounding region, the bad weather has caused further damage. In the Nemyshlianskyi district, an 86-year-old woman was injured after a sheet of roofing slate fell on her from a house’s roof due to strong winds. The victim was hospitalised; medics assess her condition as moderate.

Oleg Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, reported that the storm had caused power cuts in the city and the region. According to him, power engineers have promptly begun restoring the networks.

Significant damage to streets has also been reported in Kharkiv. According to the city council, over 30 trees and more than 30 branches have been felled. Utility services are working to clear up the damage, and inspections of the affected areas are ongoing.

The work of rescue teams and municipal services

In Cherkasy, a tree fell on a quad bike whilst it was moving, resulting in one fatality. In Zakarpattia, another person died after a tree fell. In Poltava, a child was injured.

Rescue services note that work to deal with the aftermath of the bad weather is continuing at full speed in several regions of Ukraine.

As of now, municipal and emergency services are continuing to clear areas of fallen trees, restore power supplies and repair damage to infrastructure.

Incidentally, we recently reported that Kharkiv is gradually restoring transport services following the bad weather. In particular, most trams and trolleybuses have resumed operations.

Read more: Over 75,000 customers in Kyiv region left without electricity due to deteriorating weather