Day in Donetsk Oblast: eight people wounded, including two children. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked eight settlements in the Donetsk region. Eight people have been injured, including two children. Sixty-two civilian structures have been damaged, including 44 residential buildings.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kramatorsk district

The Russians struck Kramatorsk with three "KAB-250" bombs and four UAVs, injuring four civilians, including two children born in 2011. Eleven blocks of flats and seven private houses, a medical facility, an educational institution, a café, a petrol station and five civilian vehicles were damaged.

The enemy launched five "KAB-250" aerial bombs and an FPV drone at Druzhkivka – two civilians were injured, and five blocks of flats, six private houses and a car were damaged.

russia shelled Sloviansk with artillery – one person was wounded, and 9 private homes and 3 cars were damaged.

One person was injured in Andriivka after being struck by an FPV drone.

In Vasylivska Pustosh, occupying forces dropped three "KAB-250" bombs, damaging four private homes. Drone attacks in Bilenke damaged two private homes and a car, whilst in Krasnotorets, two civilian vehicles were damaged.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: two districts under attack by Russian Federation, 5 dead, 12 wounded. PHOTO

Consequences of the attack



















