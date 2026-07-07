All fires in Chornobyl Zone contained after Russian drone attack. PHOTO

All fire outbreaks in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone caused by the crash of Russian drones have been contained. The fire situation has now stabilized.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the Chornobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve.

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The reserve said that smoldering stumps and peatlands are still being observed in some areas. These sites remain under constant control by fire and rescue units.

For more than a week, rescuers of the State Emergency Service, firefighters of the Pivnichna Pushcha state specialized enterprise, employees of the Chornobyl Reserve, and specialists from other enterprises operating in the exclusion zone fought the fire continuously.







All involved services worked around the clock in conditions of high temperatures, strong winds, and smoke to prevent the fire from spreading.

The Chornobyl Reserve said that a change in weather conditions played an important role in stabilizing the situation, which, together with the continuous work of rescuers, made it possible to contain all fire outbreaks.

See more: New fires break out in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone after drone strike