Russian forces struck minibus in Kherson with drone: one woman killed, seven injured. PHOTOS

Russian forces have once again deliberately targeted a bus in Kherson, injuring seven civilians and killing one woman.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Police’s communications department.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details of the attack

As reported, at around 7 am today, soldiers from the aggressor country carried out yet another deliberate act of terror against the civilian population of Kherson. The enemy treacherously directed an ‘FPV’ drone at a public bus in the ‘Shumensky’ neighbourhood.

See more: Ruscists struck civilian car in Kherson: two men were killed and others were injured. PHOTOS







Victims

As a result of the attack, seven people are currently known to have been injured, with injuries of varying severity. Sadly, one woman has died.

The injured are receiving the necessary medical care.