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Over 70,000 square metres of anti-drone defences have been installed in Zaporizhzhia, – Regional Military Administration. PHOTO

In Zaporizhzhia, over 70,000 square metres of special netting have already been installed to protect the city from Russian drones. Work on installing anti-drone netting is ongoing.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

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According to him, the total area of the netting already installed to protect against enemy drones exceeds 70,000 square metres.

It is also reported that comprehensive work on installing the protective nets has already been fully completed at five key locations in Zaporizhzhia.

The installation of special anti-drone defences across the city is continuing non-stop.

Zaporizhzhia demonstrates how the city’s anti-drone defences are being installed
Zaporizhzhia demonstrates how the city’s anti-drone defences are being installed
Zaporizhzhia demonstrates how the city’s anti-drone defences are being installed
Zaporizhzhia demonstrates how the city’s anti-drone defences are being installed
Zaporizhzhia demonstrates how the city’s anti-drone defences are being installed

See more: Ruscists attack Zaporizhzhia with UAV: two people killed, injuries reported. PHOTOS

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Zaporizhzhya (788) protection (59) Zaporizhzhia region (2215) drones (4891) Zaporizkyy district (438)
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