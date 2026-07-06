Ruscists attack Zaporizhzhia with UAV: woman killed, gas station damaged. There are injured. PHOTOS
Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with a UAV, killing a woman.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
Details
Ten people were injured, including a child.
"A gas station and several cars were damaged as a result of enemy shelling.
The number of injured is being clarified," the statement said.
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