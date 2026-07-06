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News Photo Shelling of Zaporizhzhia Drone attacks on gas stations
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Ruscists attack Zaporizhzhia with UAV: woman killed, gas station damaged. There are injured. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with a UAV, killing a woman.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

Ten people were injured, including a child.

"A gas station and several cars were damaged as a result of enemy shelling.

The number of injured is being clarified," the statement said.

See more: Russian forces launched missile strike on petrol station in Izium: one man was killed, others were injured and there was widespread destruction. PHOTOS

Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with a UAV: a woman was killed
Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with a UAV: a woman was killed
Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with a UAV: a woman was killed
Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with a UAV: a woman was killed
Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with a UAV: a woman was killed
Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with a UAV: a woman was killed
Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with a UAV: a woman was killed

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Zaporizhzhya (785) shoot out (17900) Zaporizhzhia region (2209) Zaporizkyy district (434)
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