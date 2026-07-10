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News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
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Russia has attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones nearly 10 times: one person has been injured and petrol station damaged. PHOTO

The Russians have carried out drone attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 10 times. A resident of the Nikopol district was injured, and a business, a petrol station, houses and a car were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, and the chairman of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.

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Nikopol District

The occupiers struck the Marganetsk and Pokrovsk districts with drones. A business was damaged. A 36-year-old man was injured.

Samar District

A petrol station caught fire in the Pishchanka district following a drone attack.

Pavlohrad District 

In Pavlohrad, two private homes were damaged and a car caught fire following a drone attack.

A fire broke out at a petrol station in the Mezhyrich community.

Read more on Censor.NET: Russia has attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times: a man was injured, and houses and a school were damaged. Photo report

One person was injured and a petrol station was damaged as a result of UAV attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region
One person was injured and a petrol station was damaged as a result of UAV attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region
One person was injured and a petrol station was damaged as a result of UAV attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region

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shoot out (17966) Pavlohrad (116) Dnipropetrovsk region (2443) Nikopol district (666) Samarivskyy district (25) Pavlohradskyy district (129)
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