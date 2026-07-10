Russia has attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones nearly 10 times: one person has been injured and petrol station damaged. PHOTO
The Russians have carried out drone attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 10 times. A resident of the Nikopol district was injured, and a business, a petrol station, houses and a car were damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, and the chairman of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.
Nikopol District
The occupiers struck the Marganetsk and Pokrovsk districts with drones. A business was damaged. A 36-year-old man was injured.
Samar District
A petrol station caught fire in the Pishchanka district following a drone attack.
Pavlohrad District
In Pavlohrad, two private homes were damaged and a car caught fire following a drone attack.
A fire broke out at a petrol station in the Mezhyrich community.
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