Russia has attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones nearly 10 times: one person has been injured and petrol station damaged. PHOTO

The Russians have carried out drone attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 10 times. A resident of the Nikopol district was injured, and a business, a petrol station, houses and a car were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, and the chairman of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nikopol District

The occupiers struck the Marganetsk and Pokrovsk districts with drones. A business was damaged. A 36-year-old man was injured.

Samar District

A petrol station caught fire in the Pishchanka district following a drone attack.

Pavlohrad District

In Pavlohrad, two private homes were damaged and a car caught fire following a drone attack.

A fire broke out at a petrol station in the Mezhyrich community.

Read more on Censor.NET: Russia has attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times: a man was injured, and houses and a school were damaged. Photo report





