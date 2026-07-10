Russians strike Zaporizhzhia: one person killed and 16 injured, including child. VIDEO+PHOTOS (updated)
Today, 10 July, Russian forces once again struck Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and wounding others.
This was reported by Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.
What is known
The enemy attacked the city centre with aerial bombs. Vehicles and a building caught fire.
There are reports of one person killed and several wounded. Emergency services are working at the scenes.
One person was killed, and at least four others were wounded, including a child.
Information about the consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia continues to emerge.
Residents of apartment building being evacuated
It was also reported that residents of an apartment building were being evacuated following the enemy attack.
Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack are continuing in the city.
Residential and non-residential buildings were destroyed by KAB strikes.
"The danger has not passed yet. Unexploded ordnance is known to be present. It is therefore important to remain in a safe place and follow the instructions of police officers and rescuers," the Regional Military Administration head stressed.
Updated information
Fedorov later reported that the number of people injured in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia had risen to nine.
Three women, five men and one child required medical assistance.
He also said that four of those injured were currently under medical supervision. They suffered blast injuries and acute stress reactions.
One man is in serious condition. Two others are in moderate condition.
A six-year-old boy was hospitalised with an acute stress reaction.
All those injured are receiving the necessary medical care.
The number of people injured later rose to 16.
The aftermath of the attack
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