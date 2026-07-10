Occupiers strike Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times: five wounded, four districts attacked. PHOTOS

Throughout 10 July, Russian forces attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times with drones, artillery and an aerial bomb, wounding several people.

This was reported by Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET informs.

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Nikopol District

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka were affected. Infrastructure, a kindergarten, a vocational school, private houses and cars were damaged.

Four people were injured as a result of the Russian strikes.

Kamianske district

In the Kamianske District, the enemy targeted the Verkhivtseve and Bozhedarivka communities. Infrastructure and homes were damaged.

A 74-year-old woman was wounded. She will receive treatment at home.

See more: Russians have struck Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times: four people wounded. PHOTOS

Synelnykove District

In the Synelnykove district, the district centre and the Vasylkivka community came under attack. A private house and infrastructure were damaged.

Kryvyi Rih District

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the Russians targeted the Novopillia and Hrushivka communities. Infrastructure and a petrol station were damaged.

See more: Rescuers come under follow-up enemy strike in Dnipropetrovsk region: vehicle damaged. PHOTOS

Consequences of the strikes





