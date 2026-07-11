Suspicions against Russian war criminals: with assistance of Defence Intelligence, two further torturers of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been identified. PHOTO

With the assistance of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, operatives from the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine and investigators from the Main Investigation Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine have identified two further Russian war criminals who were involved in the inhumane torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war — Viacheslav Cherdantsev, a doctor at Colony No. 7, nicknamed ‘Konoval’, and Yaroslav Kirilov, a prisoner at the same colony and a citizen of the Russian Federation.

It has been established that, since October 2022, these war criminals have systematically tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war, reports Censor.NET.

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In addition, the Russians committed acts of sexual violence against the prisoners and brutally humiliated them

As part of the investigation, a case of rape of a prisoner of war using a foreign object has been documented, as well as other instances of abuse.

The documented cases of torture, inhuman treatment, rape and other forms of sexual violence constitute gross violations of the Geneva Conventions and, in accordance with the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, are classified as war crimes.

See also: Russian medical officer who abused Ukrainian prisoners in a Russian penal colony has been identified – media