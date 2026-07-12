Occupiers have attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times: one person has been injured and damage has been caused. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on 11 July, Russian forces attacked two districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times using drones and artillery, resulting in one person being injured and damage to property.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Nikopol District

In the Nikopol district, the occupiers struck Nikopol, as well as the urban and rural communities of Marganetsk, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrivka and Pokrovsk.

As a result of the Russian attacks, infrastructure, an administrative building, more than two dozen private homes and outbuildings, and vehicles were damaged.

See more: Enemy struck Dnipropetrovsk region with drones: high-rise building was damaged and wheat field caught fire. PHOTO

Kryvyi Rih District

In the Kryvyi Rih region, the Russians targeted the Lozuvatska, Karpivska, and Zelenodolsk communities. Fires broke out. The infrastructure was damaged.

It is reported that a 50-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalised in a moderately serious condition.

See more: Rescuers come under follow-up enemy strike in Dnipropetrovsk region: vehicle damaged. PHOTOS

Consequences of the shelling







