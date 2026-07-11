Enemy struck Dnipropetrovsk region with drones: high-rise building was damaged and wheat field caught fire. PHOTO

On the night of Friday, 10 July, the enemy attacked two districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region using drones.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Where did the enemy strike?

According to the RMA, the Nikopol district was targeted – specifically Nikopol itself, as well as the Marhanets and Myrove districts. A five-storey building was damaged.

See more: Russia attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region: 10 wounded. PHOTOS

In the Petropavlivka community of the Synelnykove district, a wheat field caught fire.

There were no casualties.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that on the night of 10 July, Russian forces attacked five districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times using drones and artillery.

See also: Russian strikes left consumers in four regions without power; further power cuts were caused by bad weather, according to Ukrenergo