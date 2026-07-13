Russian ’Shahed’ drone crashed and exploded in Moldova: no casualties reported. PHOTOS
A drone that had strayed into the Moldovan village of Kopanka following attacks on the Odesa region has exploded.
This was reported by Radio Chișinău, according to Censor.NET.
Details
According to the National Army’s Air Operations Service, the flying object was spotted at 1.03 am.
It is believed to have entered Moldovan territory following attacks on the Odesa region.
The Ministry of Defence states that specialists are working at the scene.
A fire broke out as a result of the incident, but there were no casualties.
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