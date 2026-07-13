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News Photo Incursion of Russian Federation drones into Moldova
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Russian ’Shahed’ drone crashed and exploded in Moldova: no casualties reported. PHOTOS

A drone that had strayed into the Moldovan village of Kopanka following attacks on the Odesa region has exploded.

This was reported by Radio Chișinău, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the National Army’s Air Operations Service, the flying object was spotted at 1.03 am.

It is believed to have entered Moldovan territory following attacks on the Odesa region. 

The Ministry of Defence states that specialists are working at the scene.

A fire broke out as a result of the incident, but there were no casualties.

See more: Drone carrying explosives has been discovered in Moldova near border with Ukraine. PHOTOS

Russian drone flew into and crashed in Moldova
Russian drone flew into and crashed in Moldova
Russian drone flew into and crashed in Moldova

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Moldova (339) Shahed (1473)
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