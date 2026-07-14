Russia’s night-time terror: oil tanks ablaze in Odesa region; two dead in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

Russian attacks in the Odesa region have damaged industrial facilities and oil storage tanks. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, two people have been killed and four others injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, and Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Odesa region: industrial facilities and oil storage tanks damaged

Civil and industrial infrastructure facilities in the Odesa region have been damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

On the premises of one of the industrial sites, enemy UAVs damaged car repair workshops, a service building and a petrol tanker. Eleven lorries and one car were also destroyed. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

At another industrial site, tanks containing sunflower oil caught fire.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. All relevant services are working at the sites of the strikes.

See more: Russian drones struck Zaporizhzhia and Odesa: there are casualties and damage. PHOTOS (updated)

Dnipropetrovsk region: nearly 20 attacks, two dead and further damage

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones on nearly 20 occasions.

In the Synelnykove district, the communities of Synelnykove, Ukrainska and Petropavlivska came under attack. Fires broke out, and a petrol station, a private house and cars were damaged.

According to updated figures, two people – a 73-year-old and a 55-year-old man – were killed as a result of yesterday’s attack on the district. The number of casualties has risen to four. A 25-year-old man was admitted to hospital with moderate injuries.

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanetska, Myrivska, Tomakivska and Mozolevska came under shelling. An agricultural enterprise, private homes and an outbuilding were damaged.

In the Kamianske district, an agricultural enterprise and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Damage to infrastructure was also reported in the Solonianska community in the Dniprovskyi district.

See more: Russia shelled Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times on 12 July: five people injured, - Regional Military Administration. PHOTOS









