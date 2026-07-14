Russia struck Slatyne in Kharkiv region with KABs: one woman was killed and another wounded. PHOTOS

At around 10:00 on 14 July, Russian forces carried out a strike using guided aerial bombs on the village of Slatyne in the Kharkiv district. One woman was killed in the attack, and another local resident was injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi CMA.

"One woman died from her injuries in an ambulance (her identity is being established). Another woman, aged 72, was taken to hospital with a head injury and a fracture of the radius. Doctors assess her condition as moderately serious," the statement reads.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the deceased was 50 years old and was the daughter-in-law of the 72-year-old victim.

Dozens of private homes and outbuildings were damaged as a result of the air strike. According to preliminary information, people may be trapped under the rubble. The rescue operation is ongoing.

See more: Kharkiv and five districts of region came under enemy attack: 20 people were injured, including two children. PHOTOS

The aftermath of the attack











