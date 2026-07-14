Russian UAV strikes civilian car in Kharkiv region: driver killed. PHOTOS

On the evening of July 14, a Russian drone struck a civilian car near the village of Berezivka in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region. The 61-year-old driver was killed in the attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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"According to the investigation, on the evening of July 14, a Russian UAV, preliminarily identified as a Molniya, struck a civilian Peugeot car on the Zolochiv–Maksymivka road near the village of Berezivka in the Bohodukhiv district," the statement reads.

The 61-year-old driver was killed in the strike.

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