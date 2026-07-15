Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih district: lorry driver was killed, 13-year-old boy is among the injured. PHOTO
On the afternoon of 15 July 2026, Russian forces launched strikes on the Kryvyi Rih district in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
There is one fatality and several injured
According to the Regional State Administration, one person was killed and two were injured as a result of the enemy’s attack on the Kryvyi Rih district.
- A 62-year-old lorry driver was killed on the road in the Sofiivska community.
- In the Hleiuvatska community, a 13-year-old boy and a 69-year-old woman were injured. Paramedics provided them with the necessary medical assistance.
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