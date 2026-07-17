One killed and eight wounded in enemy attack on agricultural company bus in Marhanets. PHOTO

On the evening of 17 July, Russian forces struck a bus in Marhanets, Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, killing one person and wounding others.

Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known

The Russians struck the agricultural company’s bus with an FPV drone. The employees were returning home from work at the time.

See more: Russians have struck Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times: four people wounded. PHOTOS

Victims of the attack

A 48-year-old man was killed at the scene. Two women and six men were wounded. All eight were hospitalised.

Read more: Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: 7 dead, 20 wounded, hundreds of strikes