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News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
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One killed and eight wounded in enemy attack on agricultural company bus in Marhanets. PHOTO

On the evening of 17 July, Russian forces struck a bus in Marhanets, Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, killing one person and wounding others.

Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Russia struck an agricultural company’s bus in Marganets

What is known

The Russians struck the agricultural company’s bus with an FPV drone. The employees were returning home from work at the time.

See more: Russians have struck Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times: four people wounded. PHOTOS

Victims of the attack

A 48-year-old man was killed at the scene. Two women and six men were wounded. All eight were hospitalised.

Read more: Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: 7 dead, 20 wounded, hundreds of strikes

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Marhanets (51) shoot out (18049) Dnipropetrovsk region (2460) Nikopol district (674)
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