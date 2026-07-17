One killed and eight wounded in enemy attack on agricultural company bus in Marhanets. PHOTO
On the evening of 17 July, Russian forces struck a bus in Marhanets, Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, killing one person and wounding others.
Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha reported this, Censor.NET informs.
What is known
The Russians struck the agricultural company’s bus with an FPV drone. The employees were returning home from work at the time.
Victims of the attack
A 48-year-old man was killed at the scene. Two women and six men were wounded. All eight were hospitalised.
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