Occupiers struck Chernihiv and Sumy regions: children were among those affected. PHOTOS

On the evening of 17 July, the occupying forces attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region with a strike drone, and over the course of the day carried out a series of strikes on settlements in the Sumy region. Civilians, including children, were injured as a result of the attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Sumy regional police.

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In the Chernihiv region, a drone struck a residential building

In the evening, Russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi with a strike drone, which struck a residential building.

Five people were injured in the attack – parents and three children born in 2009, 2014 and 2019.









Rescue workers are on the scene dealing with the aftermath of the enemy strike.

Read also on Censor.NET: Throughout the day, the occupiers have been launching massive attacks on Naftogaz assets in three regions: fires have broken out and there is significant damage

Seven people were injured in the Sumy region, including two children

On the night of 17 July, Russian troops carried out strikes with guided aerial bombs on the Sumy community. A 52-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl were injured in the attack. A 53-year-old man was wounded during another shelling incident.

Following an attack by strike drones, a 55-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man suffered acute stress reactions.

In addition, a 14-year-old girl, who was injured during the Russian strike on Sumy on 16 July, sought treatment at a medical facility.





The shelling damaged apartment blocks, administrative buildings, civilian infrastructure, shops and cars.

In the Velykopysarivska community, a 77-year-old woman was injured as a result of a strike by a Russian drone.

A residential building and agricultural machinery were also damaged.





In the Konotop and Shostka districts, Russian strikes damaged infrastructure, residential buildings and vehicles.

Read more: Occupiers carry out large-scale attacks on Naftogaz assets in three regions throughout day: fires break out, significant destruction reported