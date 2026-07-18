Russia launched double strike on a locomotive and passenger carriages in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTO

Russia continues to carry out targeted attacks on civilian railway infrastructure.

This was reported on Telegram by Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukraine’s Minister for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

In particular, a double strike on a locomotive and passenger carriages of a train in Zaporizhzhia has been recorded.

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No one was injured

Thanks to the work of the monitoring group, the professional actions of railway staff, and a timely response, all passengers and staff were quickly moved to safety. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

"Russia is deliberately continuing to target civilian infrastructure in an attempt to intimidate people and disrupt the transport system. But Ukrainian Railways continues to operate, ensuring uninterrupted services and fulfilling its critically important mission even in the face of constant attacks," the statement reads.

See also: Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs: three dead. Photo report