The Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs: three killed. PHOTOS

Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, killing three people and injuring three others.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a Telegram post by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Strike on Zaporizhzhia

The strike destroyed private homes and damaged other buildings. Fires also broke out. Emergency services are working at the scene.

According to Fedorov, emergency services arrived at the scene of the strikes from the very first moments to carry out rescue operations.

"From the very first moments at the impact sites, our emergency services have been rescuing, supporting and helping. Sincere thanks for your work. The people are the true strength of Zaporizhzhia," Fedorov wrote.

Read more: Special air raid alert signal to sound in Zaporizhzhia during KAB attacks – RMA