Enemy attacked Derhachi twice: five police officers were injured. PHOTO

On the morning of 18 July, Russian invaders launched a double strike on Derhachi in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Dergachi Municipal Administration.

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"At around 5.20 am, the occupiers launched a strike using a ‘Geran-2’ drone against a private residential property. The drone did not detonate. Police officers arrived at the scene to assist any potential casualties and secure the explosive device until the bomb disposal unit arrived," the statement reads.

Three hours later, the Russians attacked the same property again with a drone. Five police officers who were on duty nearby were injured and suffered acoustic trauma.

"They are currently in the hospital and receiving the necessary medical care.



A fire also broke out at the scene, which was extinguished by firefighters from the State Emergency Service. One residential building has been completely destroyed, and several other outbuildings have been damaged," said Zadorenko.

See more: Enemy struck two petrol stations in Derhachi: woman was injured and damage was caused. PHOTO

Consequences of the attack



A house in Derhachi after the first strike and debris from the UAV



A house destroyed after a second attack.