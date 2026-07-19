Russian forces struck Izium: 17 wounded, including 1-year-old boy (updated). PHOTOS

On the morning of 19 July, the enemy launched a drone attack on Izium in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

Initially, he reported that there were eight casualties.

It later emerged that the number of casualties resulting from the enemy strike on Izium is rising.

Read more: Russians strike Izium with KAB: seven injured, including three children (updated)

A child is among the injured

Thirteen people are currently in need of medical attention. Among the injured is a one-year-old boy.

All are receiving medical care.

Read more: Russians have attacked Kharkiv and Izium: 13 people are reported to have been injured, including 14-year-old girl

Updated information

According to the Regional Military Administration, the strike hit a five-storey residential building in the city centre.



As of now, the number of casualties has risen to 17, including a young boy.

All are receiving medical care.













