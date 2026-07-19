Russian forces struck Izium: 17 wounded, including 1-year-old boy (updated). PHOTOS
On the morning of 19 July, the enemy launched a drone attack on Izium in the Kharkiv region.
This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Initial details
Initially, he reported that there were eight casualties.
It later emerged that the number of casualties resulting from the enemy strike on Izium is rising.
A child is among the injured
Thirteen people are currently in need of medical attention. Among the injured is a one-year-old boy.
All are receiving medical care.
Updated information
According to the Regional Military Administration, the strike hit a five-storey residential building in the city centre.
As of now, the number of casualties has risen to 17, including a young boy.
All are receiving medical care.
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