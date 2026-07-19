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News Photo Strike on Izium
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Russian forces struck Izium: 17 wounded, including 1-year-old boy (updated). PHOTOS

On the morning of 19 July, the enemy launched a drone attack on Izium in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Initial details

Initially, he reported that there were eight casualties

It later emerged that the number of casualties resulting from the enemy strike on Izium is rising.

Read more: Russians strike Izium with KAB: seven injured, including three children (updated)

A child is among the injured

Thirteen people are currently in need of medical attention. Among the injured is a one-year-old boy.

All are receiving medical care.

Read more: Russians have attacked Kharkiv and Izium: 13 people are reported to have been injured, including 14-year-old girl

Updated information

According to the Regional Military Administration, the strike hit a five-storey residential building in the city centre.

As of now, the number of casualties has risen to 17, including a young boy.
All are receiving medical care.

Strike on Izium
Strike on Izium
Strike on Izium
Strike on Izium
Strike on Izium
Strike on Izium
Strike on Izium

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shoot out (18065) Izyum (157) Kharkiv region (1831) Izyumskyy district (169)
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