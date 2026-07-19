Russia has destroyed rehabilitation centre for children in Sumy region. PHOTOS

Russian troops have struck the Sumy region and destroyed one of the units at a rehabilitation centre for children and adults with disabilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a Facebook post by Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha.

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A strike against a place of recovery and hope

The minister noted that he remembers this centre and the people who work there very well. According to him, the staff proudly showed visitors around the facility and spoke about their work with children and adults undergoing rehabilitation.

Sybiha emphasised that the staff had put a great deal of effort into helping people and treated this place, which they called their ‘little Switzerland’, with particular warmth. Following the Russian strike, one of the centre’s wards was left in ruins.

Support for the centre and plans for its restoration

The minister said that he and his wife have been supporting this facility for a long time and are in constant contact with its staff.

According to him, it was in this very place, surrounded by nature, that people were helped to recover, regain faith in their own strength and move forward.

Sybiha also added that Ukraine, together with its international partners, would work on rebuilding the centre so that it could resume full operations and receive everything it needs.