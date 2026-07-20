FSB agent detained who directed Russian strikes against airfields and AFU artillery in Kharkiv region, - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service’s counter-intelligence unit has detained another Russian agent in the Kharkiv region. Acting on orders from the FSB, the suspect used concealed video cameras to direct enemy shelling of frontline areas in eastern Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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What information did he pass on to the enemy?

As the investigation revealed, the Russians’ main ‘targets’ included operational airfields of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and firing positions of Ukrainian artillery, in particular multiple launch rocket systems.

See more: Mobilised deserter was working for Russian Federation and passing on information about Ukrainian military personnel in Dnipropetrovsk region, - SSU. PHOTO

To identify the "required" geolocations and direct missile, bomb and drone strikes at them, the Russian special services recruited an unemployed man from the Chuhuiv district.

To carry out his espionage mission, the suspect walked around the area to identify Defence Forces units and ‘leak’ their coordinates to the enemy.

"In addition, upon identifying ‘targeted’ sites, he was to install hidden video cameras near them with remote access for Russian intelligence officers.

Using these camouflaged devices, the Russians hoped to track the location of Ukrainian troops in real time and direct combined strikes against them," the SSU explained.

See more: Russian agents who were directing enemy attacks on one of key TPPs in Dnipropetrovsk region have been detained, - SSU. PHOTO

Arrest and charges

SSU officers uncovered the suspect in advance and documented how he had set up ‘video traps’ in trees near sites which, in his view, could be used by the Defence Forces.