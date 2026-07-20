Night-time strike on Kramatorsk with nine KABs: two dead and 10 wounded. PHOTO

Russian forces dropped nine guided bombs on Kramatorsk during the night. Two people were killed and a further 10 were injured. High-rise buildings and medical facilities were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

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One of the bombs struck a high-rise block directly. Several others exploded on hospital grounds and near medical facilities. Despite the extensive damage, the most important thing is that no patients were harmed.

In total, nine high-rise buildings and three medical facilities were damaged.

According to preliminary reports, a further five civilians were injured. One of the injured is in a serious condition and has been evacuated to Dnipro. The others are receiving the necessary medical care.

"The Russians attacked people in their own homes whilst they were asleep. They deliberately chose the night, when families were in their flats and least able to defend themselves. This is a cynical hunt for civilians, the sole aim of which is to kill as many Ukrainians as possible and sow fear," said Filashkin.

Consequences of the attack







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