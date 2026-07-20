Russian drone hits apartment building in Sumy: three injured. PHOTO

Russian forces struck a residential area of Sumy with a jet-powered drone in the evening, damaging an apartment building and injuring civilians.

As reported by Censor.NET, Sumy Regional Military Administration head Oleh Hryhorov announced this on Telegram.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Strike on residential building and casualties

According to preliminary information, the enemy used a jet-powered drone that hit a residential apartment building.

"Preliminarily, the enemy used a jet-powered UAV. An apartment building was damaged as a result of the strike," Hryhorov wrote.

All relevant emergency services are working at the scene. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are ongoing.

The regional administration head noted that the threat of further strikes remained. He urged residents to stay in safe places and not approach the impact site.

According to him, the number of casualties has risen to three. Among them are a woman and two children.

One child was taken to hospital, and information about the child’s condition is being clarified. The other child and the woman received medical treatment without being hospitalised.

Photo: Oleh Hryhorov | Sumy Regional Military Administration

A day earlier, ruscists dropped seven KABs on Sumy: three people were injured, and a man was killed.

Read more: Russian air strike on Sumy: number of injured rises to 21, three killed