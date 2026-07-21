€10,000 for illegally crossing border: participant in criminal scheme has been detained in Bukovyna. PHOTOS

In Bukovyna, border guards, together with the police and special forces from ‘Dozor’, have detained a participant in a scheme to smuggle men across the border.

A local resident was instructed by the ringleader to pick up a ‘client’ – a resident of the Kyiv region – in his own car, drive him as close as possible to the border with Romania, and show him a walking route bypassing the border crossing points, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

The criminals priced their services at 10,000 euros.

The security services acted pre-emptively: the car was stopped right near the border in the ‘Herza’ sector, and all those involved in the journey were detained.

During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement officers found and seized: 10,000 euros in cash, a mobile phone and the car.

The driver, who was acting as a smuggler, was detained. He has already been charged with illegally smuggling people across the borderand has been remanded in custody, subject to bail.

A resident of the Kyiv region has been charged with an administrative offence for attempting to cross the border illegally.

Law enforcement officers are currently searching for the ringleader of this operation.







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