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Zelenskyy meets with Hero of Ukraine and Marine Corps veteran Serhii Volynskyi. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hero of Ukraine Serhii Volynskyi.

The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

  • During the meeting, they discussed, among other things, changes to veterans policy.

"I met with Serhii Volynskyi, a Hero of Ukraine and Marine Corps veteran. We discussed what changes and decisions are needed for an effective, substantive veterans policy. It was important to hear his assessment of the situation in Ukraine’s Defence Forces. I am grateful for his advice and his readiness to remain part of our country’s team," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: Major-General Skybiuk will become new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Zelenskyy. PHOTO

Photos from the meeting

Zelenskyy discusses veterans policy with Serhii Volynskyi
Zelenskyy discusses veterans policy with Serhii Volynskyi

Read more: Zelenskyy meets with Fedorov, "decisive meeting" takes place – President’s Office (updated)

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veterans (109) Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9423) marine (53)
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