Zelenskyy meets with Hero of Ukraine and Marine Corps veteran Serhii Volynskyi. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hero of Ukraine Serhii Volynskyi.

The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

During the meeting, they discussed, among other things, changes to veterans policy.

"I met with Serhii Volynskyi, a Hero of Ukraine and Marine Corps veteran. We discussed what changes and decisions are needed for an effective, substantive veterans policy. It was important to hear his assessment of the situation in Ukraine’s Defence Forces. I am grateful for his advice and his readiness to remain part of our country’s team," Zelenskyy said.

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Photos from the meeting





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