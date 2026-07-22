EU has detained tanker that may belong to Russia’s ’shadow fleet’, - Kallas. PHOTO
On Monday, 20 July, law enforcement agencies in the European Union detained the tanker MV South Star on suspicion of sailing under a false flag. It may belong to Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’.
This was reported on 22 July by the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, according to Censor.NET.
Details of the detention
It is noted that the vessel was detained as part of Operation EUNAVFOR MED IRINI. The tanker was sailing under a false flag, which constitutes a violation of international maritime law.
"We are stepping up the pressure on Russia’s shadow fleet… Every illegal voyage helps to sustain Russia’s war machine. We are backing up our sanctions with action at sea," Kallas emphasised.
Other tanker detentions
- On 14 June, the UK intercepted a tanker from Russia’s shadow fleet for the first time as it attempted to pass through the English Channel.
- On 23 June, the French military intercepted the tanker Deliver, flying the Cameroonian flag, off the coast of Sicily. The vessel was en route from the Russian oil port of Primorsk to Singapore via the Suez Canal.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password