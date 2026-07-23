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Russian Su-57 crashed in Moscow region, - Russian media. PHOTOS
A military aircraft has crashed in the Moscow region.
This was reported by Russian media, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The incident took place in the Odintsovo district.
Preliminary reports indicate that the pilot managed to eject.
According to media reports, this is likely the Su-57. It is the latest fifth-generation fighter jet.
The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that a combat-training aircraft crashed. The crash occurred during takeoff. The preliminary cause is a technical malfunction.
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