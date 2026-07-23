Russians strike Zaporizhzhia: injured reported, people trapped under rubble of apartment block. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

Today, 23 July, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia, injuring several people.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known

Five people were injured in the Russian strike on the regional centre.

The enemy reportedly attacked residential neighbourhoods and an industrial area.

Fedorov later reported that the Russians had struck an apartment block. People are trapped under the rubble.

Read more: Enemy has struck Zaporizhzhia and surrounding area: there is one fatality and several people have been injured

Updated information

Russian forces reportedly struck Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs.

"At the end of the working day, the enemy dropped five KABs on residential neighbourhoods, knowing full well that civilians would be harmed," Fedorov said.

People were injured in the attack, while residential buildings and a private medical facility were damaged.

Reports of people trapped under the rubble have fortunately not been confirmed at this time.

However, 18 people have already required medical attention.

Consequences of the attack













